Is Visa a Millionaire Maker?

Getting rich with stocks doesn't have to be about hitting home runs or striking it big on lottery ticket-like gambles. Sometimes, the next Amazon is... Amazon.One mistake I see many investors make is underestimating how long a runway winning stocks can have. Take payments giant Visa (NYSE: V), for instance; the company is a bona fide millionaire maker. The stock has generated over 2,000% in total returns since going public in 2008. That's enough to turn a $50,000 investment into over $1 million.Investors looking to replicate that success don't need to take unnecessary risks by investing in speculative, unproven companies -- buy and hold Visa stock instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool