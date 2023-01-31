|
31.01.2023 11:05:00
Is Visa Stock a Buy?
Visa (NYSE: V) is one of the most recognized brands in the world. It also happens to manage the largest credit card network in the world with the most cardholders (which goes a long way toward explaining its brand recognition). The billions of payment processing transactions it manages helped it generate sizeable revenue and enviable earnings. So it's no surprise that Visa stock has outperformed the market over the past five years.But given that economic conversations over the past several months have included quite a bit of discussion about the growing prospect of a recession in 2023, is Visa stock still a buy? Visa takes a small percentage fee every time a cardholder initiates a transaction using its cards. Considering that Visa powers 3.9 billion credit/debit cards, that's a lot of transition processing and a lot of fee generation going on globally every day of the year.Continue reading
