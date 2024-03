Is Visa Stock a Buy?

Since going public in 2008, Visa (NYSE: V) has delivered stellar returns of 21.5% annually to its investors. Visa is a blue chip stock with a dominant position in the payment industry, giving it a robust economic moat.However, its dominance has opened it up to criticism from regulators that want more competition in the market.Visa has held up exceptionally well in recent years amid inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and today, the stock is trading at an all-time high. With consumer debt on the rise, is now a good time to buy the stock? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel