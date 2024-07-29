|
29.07.2024 16:15:00
Is Visa Stock a Buy?
Payment processing network Visa (NYSE: V) continues to slide further from its 52-week high; shares are roughly 12% off their peak. Why? Wall Street could be worried about a potential recession slowing spending and hurting Visa's business. The company recently reported Q3 earnings for its fiscal 2024, and results were solid but not good enough to reverse the selling pressure.So is Visa in as much trouble as the stock's recent selling might indicate? Or is this a buying opportunity for a stock that rarely goes on sale? Here is what you need to know.Visa is the world's largest payment network. It makes money by charging fees on transactions using Visa-branded debit and credit cards and digital payment methods. You could think of Visa as a tollbooth operator for the global economy. Visa has grown significantly with the global economy, and the general shift away from cash payments has been a multidecade growth story that's fueled remarkable investment returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Analysen zu Visa Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Visa Inc.
|245,35
|0,80%