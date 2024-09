Is Visa Stock a Buy?

One of the best ways to make solid investment decisions is to pay attention to Warren Buffett's portfolio. Many of his largest holdings have outperformed the market for years or even decades at a time.One of his long-term positions, Visa (NYSE: V), caught my eye after a recent correction. Buffett has held onto this stock since 2011. There are two exciting reasons why you should consider Visa for your portfolio right now.In one of his more famous quotes, Buffett tried to explain a lesson he's learned over and over: Trust great businesses, not management teams. "When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics," Buffett once advised, "it is the reputation of the business that remains intact."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool