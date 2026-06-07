Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

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07.06.2026 23:44:00

Is Visa Stock a Smart Way to Invest in the Cashless Economy?

It seems the entire market is enamored of anything related to artificial intelligence. While AI has been the key story affecting equities in recent years, investors shouldn't lose sight of other durable secular trends that continue to show promise.The ongoing rise of the cashless economy is one such area, enhanced by the convenience and security of transacting without physical money and paper-based methods. There are many companies tapped into this opportunity, ranging from traditional banks to fintech upstarts.But card payment juggernaut Visa (NYSE: V) stands out, mainly because it dominates how commerce is done. Is this financial stock a smart way to invest in the cashless economy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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