Is Visa Stock a Top Buy for 2024 and Beyond?

Forget the new bull market being indicated by new stock all-time highs powered by big tech. Digital payments leader Visa (NYSE: V) just had yet another solid earnings report. After reporting a 9% increase in total payments volume in fiscal 2023 (for Visa , the 12-month period that ended in September 2023), it kicked off fiscal 2024 (its first quarter ended in December 2023) with another 8% year-over-year increase in payments volume. Not bad for a "recession-like" economy in the last year or so.There remain some persistent calls for slowing economic growth, with some economists remaining stubborn in their call for a recession, in 2024. But Visa thinks all is well. It's predicting stable growth in its global payment volume that could lead to high-single-digit to low-teens percentage growth in revenue. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to invest in the "new bull market," Visa stock could be your ticket in 2024.