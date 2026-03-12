Vitesse Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2XE / ISIN: US92852X1037
|
12.03.2026 20:14:00
Is Vitesse Energy Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Oil stocks are having a moment due to rising crude prices amid global tensions. The State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT: XOP) is up more than 30% so far this year.Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is a non-operating oil and gas company. It calls itself a "Bakken ETF," though it isn't exactly an exchange-traded fund (ETF). It invests in companies associated with the Bakken Shale, which stretches across North Dakota, Montana, and the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Vitesse doesn't own equipment or manage heavy machinery and drilling operations; instead, it holds minority interests in more than 7,800 productive wells.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vitesse Energy Inc Registered Shs
|
01.03.26
|Ausblick: Vitesse Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Vitesse Energy legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Vitesse Energy legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)