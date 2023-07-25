25.07.2023 14:15:00

Is W.P. Carey Stock a Buy?

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income in your portfolio. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs), has been an excellent dividend stock for investors. For more than 26 years the REIT has raised its dividend payout to investors, making it a stellar source of income and investment appreciation. If you invested in the REIT two decades ago, your returns would have far outpaced those of the S&P 500.W.P. Carey has been a solid performer for years, but can it keep winning? Let's dive into the business, near-term headwinds, and whether this REIT stock is the right fit for your portfolio.W.P. Carey owns and leases commercial real estate to companies all across the US. and Europe. At the end of last year, its portfolio comprised 1,449 properties in 26 countries. The company's goal is simple: to lease properties long-term with built-in rent escalators to produce steady and stable cash flows, letting it raise its dividend annually.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen