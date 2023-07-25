|
25.07.2023 14:15:00
Is W.P. Carey Stock a Buy?
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income in your portfolio. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs), has been an excellent dividend stock for investors. For more than 26 years the REIT has raised its dividend payout to investors, making it a stellar source of income and investment appreciation. If you invested in the REIT two decades ago, your returns would have far outpaced those of the S&P 500.W.P. Carey has been a solid performer for years, but can it keep winning? Let's dive into the business, near-term headwinds, and whether this REIT stock is the right fit for your portfolio.W.P. Carey owns and leases commercial real estate to companies all across the US. and Europe. At the end of last year, its portfolio comprised 1,449 properties in 26 countries. The company's goal is simple: to lease properties long-term with built-in rent escalators to produce steady and stable cash flows, letting it raise its dividend annually.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu W Holding Company Inc 7.6 % Pfd Shs (C)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!