Is W.P. Carey Stock a Buy?

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income in your portfolio. W .P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs), has been an excellent dividend stock for investors. For more than 26 years the REIT has raised its dividend payout to investors, making it a stellar source of income and investment appreciation. If you invested in the REIT two decades ago, your returns would have far outpaced those of the S&P 500.W.P. Carey has been a solid performer for years, but can it keep winning? Let's dive into the business, near-term headwinds, and whether this REIT stock is the right fit for your portfolio.W.P. Carey owns and leases commercial real estate to companies all across the US. and Europe. At the end of last year, its portfolio comprised 1,449 properties in 26 countries. The company's goal is simple: to lease properties long-term with built-in rent escalators to produce steady and stable cash flows, letting it raise its dividend annually.Continue reading