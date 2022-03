Is W.P. Carey's Dividend in Trouble?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the more diversified real estate investment trusts (REITs) on the scene, W .P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), is at first blush a reliable dividend payer. The company has been making regular shareholder payouts since way back in 1998; as such, it's on the cusp of Dividend Aristocrat status.However, a glance at its annual payout reveals something that might be disquieting -- the company's dividend growth has been slowing notably of late. Also, the company is in front of a $2.7 billion acquisition. Perhaps these factors mean that the all-important distribution is at some kind of risk. Before we take a microscope to the dividend, let's take a moment to explore how W.P. Carey earns its money and what makes the REIT stand apart from many peers.Continue reading