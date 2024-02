Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock a Buy Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a household name in the country and the pharmacy retailer is a trusted brand for millions of customers. But the business has had a difficult time generating any meaningful growth. It has pivoted to healthcare and the launch of primary clinics, but this move could take years to pay off.As it has focused more on growth, the company took a significant step earlier this year, cutting its dividend to free up some cash. This should help with its long-term growth strategy. Now that the stock is trading at levels it hasn't seen in 15 years and possibly looks to be on a more positive trajectory, has Walgreens (finally) become a good investment to add to your portfolio?While Walgreens slashed its dividend this year, cash remains a big issue. The company needs plenty of it to fund its healthcare expansion, and it has now turned to the sale of assets and investments. Earlier this month, Walgreens announced that it had sold shares of Cencora (formerly known as AmerisourceBergen) for proceeds of $992 million. The sale will reduce its stake in the healthcare business from around 15% to 13%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel