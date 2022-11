Is Wall Street Overly Negative on Meta Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Frustration is a reasonable response to Meta Platforms ' (NASDAQ: META) aggressive spending on its metaverse ambitions. After all, at the very least, the economy is softening, and things could get worse. The logical move would be to cut back on your spending, especially when Meta's Reality Labs segment is bleeding cash. However, Meta isn't letting up.Wall Street disapproves of Meta's actions, and has slaughtered the stock price over the past 12 months. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that Reality Labs is critical to the company's future, so investors holding the stock should probably come to terms with that.But the market can get carried away. Here is why Meta could be a great buy today, even with its ongoing problems.Continue reading