Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
15.02.2026 18:15:00
Is Wall Street Wrong About Amazon Stock?
Investors know Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as one of the best-performing stocks of the 21st century. However, the trillion-dollar technology giant has actually severely underperformed the stock market indexes in recent years. Amazon stock is up just 22% cumulatively in the last five years, while the S&P 500 index has produced a total return level of 87%.After its fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Wall Street has soured on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant once again. Why? Because of its ambitious capital spending plans, which could have the business burning free cash flow in 2026.Here's why investors may be wrong about Amazon stock, and why it is a buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
