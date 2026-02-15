Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.02.2026 18:15:00

Is Wall Street Wrong About Amazon Stock?

Investors know Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as one of the best-performing stocks of the 21st century. However, the trillion-dollar technology giant has actually severely underperformed the stock market indexes in recent years. Amazon stock is up just 22% cumulatively in the last five years, while the S&P 500 index has produced a total return level of 87%.After its fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this month, Wall Street has soured on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant once again. Why? Because of its ambitious capital spending plans, which could have the business burning free cash flow in 2026.Here's why investors may be wrong about Amazon stock, and why it is a buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten