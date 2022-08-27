Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.08.2022 13:47:00

Is Walmart Stock a Buy?

Innovations such as department store retailing in small towns and IT-driven supply chains made Walmart (NYSE: WMT) the largest retailer in the world in the late 20th century. However, the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and challenges with international expansion soured investors on the company over time.In the past few years, moves into online retailing, omnichannel, and other areas have helped Walmart avert decline. Still, the question for investors hinges on whether such moves are enough to make a position in Walmart stock worthwhile.Although few believe Walmart will go the way of Sears Holdings anytime soon, the company has long struggled to thrive amid a changing retail landscape. Due to its challenges, Walmart has sought to copy the successes of its competitors.Continue reading
