|
27.08.2022 13:47:00
Is Walmart Stock a Buy?
Innovations such as department store retailing in small towns and IT-driven supply chains made Walmart (NYSE: WMT) the largest retailer in the world in the late 20th century. However, the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and challenges with international expansion soured investors on the company over time.In the past few years, moves into online retailing, omnichannel, and other areas have helped Walmart avert decline. Still, the question for investors hinges on whether such moves are enough to make a position in Walmart stock worthwhile.Although few believe Walmart will go the way of Sears Holdings anytime soon, the company has long struggled to thrive amid a changing retail landscape. Due to its challenges, Walmart has sought to copy the successes of its competitors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|26.07.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.07.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|132,02
|-2,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.