Is Walmart Stock a Buy After Its Stock Split?

For the first time in over 20 years, retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) executed a stock split with shares trading on a post-split basis as of Feb. 26. The company's decision to do a 3-for-1 split was motivated in part by a desire to ensure shares remained affordable for employees, also known as associates.Referencing founder Sam Walton in explaining the stock split decision, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said, "Sam Walton believed it was important to keep our share price in a range where purchasing whole shares, rather than fractions, was accessible to all of our associates."Walmart shares reached an all-time high of $181.35 on Feb. 20. Since then, the company's share price remains near its split-adjusted 52-week high of $60.45, raising the question of whether it's a buy.