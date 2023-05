Is Walmart Stock a Buy Following Another Strong Quarter?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Supermarket-retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) impressed investors on Thursday morning. The company reported revenue and adjusted earnings per share well beyond the consensus analyst estimates for the two key financial metrics.Highlighting how Walmart seems to be bucking a challenging macroeconomic environment, first-quarter sales growth actually accelerated, compared to the company's growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022. Further, double-digit growth in Walmart's adjusted earnings per share showed how the company is leveraging expenses and expanding its operating margin.With the company's impressive business performance despite high inflation and interest rates pressuring the consumer, some investors might be taking a closer look at the stock to see whether it's a buy or not. Let's take a look.Continue reading