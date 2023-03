Is Walmart Stock a Yellow Flag for a Coming Market Sell-Off?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More higher-income consumers are shopping at Walmart (NYSE: WMT) these days, indicating the growing pressure that rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, and elevated gas prices are having on the economy.The retail giant recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and while they showed Walmart remains financially sound, it could portend a market downturn is coming. Because there is significant economic weakness, this report could be a yellow flag for what is on the horizon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading