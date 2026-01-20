Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
20.01.2026 10:45:00
Is Walmart Stock Built to Withstand the Next Economic Downturn?
Economists aren't sure what will happen with the U.S. and global economies. Certain prognosticators see a weakening domestic labor market as an indicator that economic growth will slow, and forecast a recession will soon be upon us.However, even if it doesn't occur in 2026, at some point, the U.S. will enter a recession. That will undoubtedly hurt stock prices.But not all companies, and hence stock prices, will be affected the same way during a slowdown. While many retailers' sales have already been hurt by consumers stressed by higher prices and an uncertain job market, how will venerable retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) fare?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
16.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Walmart overhauls executive team in ecommerce push (Financial Times)
|
14.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walmart-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26