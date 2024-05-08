|
08.05.2024 18:33:00
Is Walmart Stock Going to $69? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock has delivered solid gains for investors over the last few years. Solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results pushed the share price to new highs, and UBS analyst Michael Lasser believes Walmart will deliver another round of solid earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.The analyst recently maintained a buy rating on the stock but raised the price target from $63 to $69, implying 14% upside over the share price as I write.Walmart finished fiscal 2024, ending in January, with solid growth where it counts. U.S. stores posted a comparable sales increase of 4% year over year in fiscal Q4, which helped investors brush off fears of weak consumer spending hurting Walmart's business in the near term. For the current fiscal year, Wall Street's consensus estimate has the company's total revenue growing 3.9% with adjusted earnings per share increasing by 6.3%.
