Is Walmart Stock Going to $80? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Investors have been worrying about inflation, recession, and economic data that could torpedo this year's stock market run. But Walmart (NYSE: WMT) just reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings, which soothed many of those concerns. After a report that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines, its stock is flying.Now, one Wall Street analyst thinks there's more to come, even as shares of the world's largest retailer have already soared by 40% this year. In a report released after Walmart 's earnings update, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe pointed to reasons he thinks the stock is worth buying. He has a price target of $80 on Walmart shares, implying gains of an additional 10%.In the earnings conference call with investors, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon named four specific reasons consumers have been flocking to his company's stores. He said shoppers want value, a broad assortment, convenience, and a company they can trust. He sees Walmart as a leader in all four areas.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool