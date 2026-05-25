Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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25.05.2026 12:20:00
Is Walmart Stock Still a Safe Haven as Its Price Sinks With Consumer Pressures Intensifying?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock has long been a safe haven for investors during periods of consumer weakness and recessions, with a history of outperformance during these periods. However, the stock sank following the release of the company's first-quarter results, as the retail giant warned that, because U.S. consumers are under pressure from high gasoline prices, it may have to raise prices to offset the impact of higher fuel costs on its own margins. Despite the decline, the stock is still up around 9% on the year as of this writing and about 25% over the past year.Let's dive into its results and prospects to see if this dip is a buying opportunity during these uncertain times.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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