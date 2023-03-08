|
08.03.2023 14:07:05
Is Walmart Taking Market Share From Amazon?
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) might have gained market share in U.S. e-commerce last year, but it didn't come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).The big-box retailer stepped up its e-commerce operations in 2022, growing total online revenue by 12% in the U.S. for the full year. That's faster than the U.S. Census Bureau's estimate of 6.5% growth for overall internet retail sales. It also compares favorably to Amazon's reported online store sales, which actually declined on a constant-currency basis last year.But looking at those reported numbers doesn't paint the full picture of what's going on in online retail in the U.S. Amazon investors who are worried Walmart is eating into its market dominance may want to take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
