Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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31.10.2026 16:30:00
Is Walmart the Safest Stock to Own if the Tech Sell-Off Gets Worse?
Many investors have historically flocked to the safety of consumer staples stocks like Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) during market downturns or economic slowdowns.
Over the years, Walmart stock has outperformed the market during corrections, bear markets, periods of high inflation, and challenging economic environments because of its lower prices. It gets more foot traffic as shoppers look for deals, pulling in both its traditional budget-conscious shoppers and higher-income consumers who don't want to overpay.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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30.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Freitagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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21.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|110,68
|1,13%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|11 100,00
|1,65%
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