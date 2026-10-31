Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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31.10.2026 16:30:00

Is Walmart the Safest Stock to Own if the Tech Sell-Off Gets Worse?

Many investors have historically flocked to the safety of consumer staples stocks like Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) during market downturns or economic slowdowns.

Over the years, Walmart stock has outperformed the market during corrections, bear markets, periods of high inflation, and challenging economic environments because of its lower prices. It gets more foot traffic as shoppers look for deals, pulling in both its traditional budget-conscious shoppers and higher-income consumers who don't want to overpay.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 110,68 1,13% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 11 100,00 1,65% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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