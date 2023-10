Is Walt Disney Stock in Trouble?

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is facing multiple headwinds, and management is looking at ways to unlock value for shareholders. Profits are down, and Disney's stock is struggling so badly that it's trading at levels it hasn't seen in nearly a decade.Is the stock in real trouble, or can Disney turn things around and prove to be a great buy for investors who are willing to take a chance on it?A big problem for Disney is that its streaming service, Disney+, is a money pit. It costs money to produce content and compete against streaming rivals like Netflix. And at the same time, prices aren't high enough for the business to be profitable. In the fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended July 1), the company's direct-to-consumer segment (which includes Disney+) incurred an operating loss of $512 million. On the bright side, this was better than the $1.1 billion loss it reported in the same period last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel