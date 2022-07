Is Warren Buffett Stock Celanese a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett has been on a buying spree this year amid the market meltdown. During the first quarter of 2022, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added 16 new stocks to its portfolio. One of these new stocks is Celanese (NYSE: CE), a global chemicals producer. At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire had a more than 7% stake in the business. Buffett is a fan of companies that generate plenty of free cash flow and have defensible positions in their industries, and Celanese fits the bill here. While it's not exactly a household name, this chemist's work is found all over the place. However, that hasn't spared it from a 34% decline so far in 2022, far worse than the S&P 500's 19% drop. Is this Buffett stock a buy now? Celanese has a huge portfolio of polymers and plastics, emulsions, cellulose, and other chemical products. These base products show up all over the place in paints and construction materials, clothes, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, electronics components, even food. Some top featured use cases on Celanese's website include 5G mobile network base stations and electric vehicles.Continue reading