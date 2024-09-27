Is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway a Millionaire-Maker?

+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
There's a problem with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that doesn't bedevil a traditional company. Avoiding this single issue is one of the reasons why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved such impressive success over time. Here's why this financial giant has produced so many millionaires and why it could keep doing so in the future, even after Wall Street icon Warren Buffett eventually leaves the corner office.If you were to describe Berkshire Hathaway's business, some might argue that it is an insurance company. But there's a case to be made for calling it a railroad company. And a utility. And a midstream company. And a retailer, a manufacturer, and a chemical company, too. At the end of the day, it would be most appropriate to use the term "conglomerate." That's because it owns businesses across all of the above sectors, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.

