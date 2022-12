Is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Before the End of 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been an exceptionally good year for shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Warren Buffett's investment conglomerate is up over 3% with just a couple of weeks to go until 2023, compared to a 16% decline for the S&P 500. This will be the second year in a row Buffett has beaten the market. Thanks to this performance amid a bear market, investors have been keen on the world's wealthiest professional investor once again. But is now still a good time to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway?Since the start of the last bull market (early 2009, when the Great Recession was still wreaking havoc on the economy), Berkshire Hathaway stock hasn't exactly been a huge market-beating investment. On the contrary, Buffett and vice-chair Charlie Munger have been content to sit on their portfolio of wholly owned businesses and publicly traded stocks. Big, splashy acquisitions have been few and far between as high-growth technology stocks dominated the 2010s. Continue reading