It's been more than seven years since Wells Fargo 's (NYSE: WFC) phony-accounts scandal came to light. Since then, the bank has dealt with a raft of fines, regulatory consent orders, litigation, and an asset cap that's prevented the bank from growing its balance sheet.The bank has made a great deal of change as well since CEO Charlie Scharf came aboard in 2019. Scharf has created a new regulatory framework for the bank and brought in new blood to oversee the rest of the work and run the bank. He has also made Wells Fargo much simpler, divesting non-core businesses and focusing on the U.S. franchise.But despite all of the work, the asset cap is still in place, and the bank still has many outstanding consent orders. So is Wells Fargo making progress on its ongoing regulatory work? Let's take a look.