Is Your Portfolio Way Down? Get Paid to De-Risk Your Portfolio With These 2 Dividend Growth Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Man, 2022 has been a terrible year for investors. Whether you've focused on (formerly) high-flying growth stocks -- many of which may never recover to their highs -- income investments like blue-chip stocks, or even bonds, just about every major asset class is worth less than it was a year ago. Factor in the crippling inflation, and you'll see the after-inflation value of most folks' investments is down a lot.For some investors, that may be the product of taking on too much risk in not-yet profitable growth stocks and stretched valuations that have been some of the year's biggest losers. For others, it could be the pain of holding so-called "safe" investments like bond funds, not realizing bond fund prices fluctuate with the market value of the underlying bonds, which fall when interest rates rise. Surprise, surprise -- unexpected losses in the "safest" asset class. Ouch.No matter how you got here, plenty of investors are looking for more stability and less volatility, and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) can help provide that. They can also help you earn market-beating returns: Both have outperformed the S&P 500 over the long term.Continue reading