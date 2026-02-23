:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.02.2026 20:55:00
Is Your Retirement Nest Egg Target of $2 Million "Chump Change"? Suze Orman Suggests It Is -- and She May Be Right
If you haven't heard of Suze Orman, here's a quick intro. She was the first female stockbroker hired by Merrill Lynch in California, went on to become a V. P. of investments at Prudential Bache, and then opened her own financial firm.She has long offered financial advice to the masses, via books, TV appearances, podcasts, and more. (A bit of trivia is that in college, one of her apartment mates was the girlfriend (and future wife) of John Belushi, one of the original Saturday Night Live cast members.)She knows a thing or two about financial matters. Her thoughts on how much you should save for retirement might surprise you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
