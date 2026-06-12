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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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12.06.2026 15:00:00
Is Your Spousal Social Security Benefit Bigger Than Your Retirement Benefit? Here's How to Tell.
Maximizing your Social Security benefits is a bit more complicated when you're married. Not only do you have to worry about timing your claim right, but you also have to figure out which type of benefit will give you the most money.While the Social Security Administration will technically do the math for you, it's worth knowing how to determine whether your retirement or spousal benefit is larger so you can plan accordingly. Luckily, you don't even need a calculator to figure it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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