Is Zebra Technologies a Buy After Tuesday's Deep Dip?

The latest business report from Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) had its highs and lows, akin to a zebra's distinctive black and white stripes.The downsides were hard to ignore. The company expected sales of approximately $1.32 billion, roughly 10% below the year-ago quarter. But clients in the retail and logistics sectors ordered fewer barcode readers, supplies, and support services than expected because of the ongoing economic pressure.So top-line sales in the second quarter fell 17% to $1.21 billion instead, with painful ripple effects across the income and cash flow statements. Adjusted earnings landed at $3.29 per diluted share, 29% below the second quarter of 2022 and a penny below the midpoint of management's guidance range.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel