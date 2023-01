Is Zoetis Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Animal health company Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) makes medicine, vaccines, genetic tests, and other products that together generate around $8 billion in annual revenue. More than 60% of its revenue comes from companion animals (like dogs, cats, and horses), with the remainder coming from its livestock segment. Its business is diverse with around 300 products, including 14 key ones that generate at least $100 million in annual revenue. Despite the stability, the healthcare stock fell 40% last year as it significantly underperformed the markets (the S&P 500 declined 19%). Has Zoetis become a bargain buy for 2023, or is there more pain ahead for the healthcare stock and its investors?Zoetis has been averaging a solid and consistent growth rate of around 9% over the past few years, but that has fallen sharply in the company's most recent quarter. Continue reading