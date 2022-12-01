|
01.12.2022 17:23:12
Is Zoom Stock a Buy?
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) recently posted a sixth consecutive quarter of sales over $1 billion, but Wall Street wasn't impressed. Never mind that the video communications giant earned just $623 million in annual sales in the year before the pandemic. Zoom's stock has been battered in 2022 even though the company is on pace to reach almost $4.5 billion of revenue this fiscal year.The stock's decline this year and following its fiscal third-quarter report could create a buying opportunity for patient investors. On the other hand, it might signal even worse returns ahead for shareholders.Let's take a closer look at the bullish thesis in light of Zoom's mid-November earnings update.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!