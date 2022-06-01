Is Zoom Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perhaps no company is more emblematic of the pandemic's impact on the stock market than Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). After going public in April of 2019, Zoom ended that year up only 9.7%, compared to the S&P 500's 12.8% return over that same time frame. However, 2020 told a different story. With the pandemic forcing all of our interactions online, Zoom became a household name and the stock ended 2020 up 444% from its initial public offering. Since then, Zoom's stock is down 67% and is now trading around where it was at the beginning of the pandemic.Amidst all this stock volatility, Zoom has consistently produced strong business results, and the recent sell-off has made shares much more affordable. With a recent earnings report providing an update on the business, let's take a look to see if Zoom stock is a buy now.