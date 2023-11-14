|
14.11.2023 11:25:00
Is Zoom Stock a Buy Right Now?
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) investors are about to get a big financial update on the business. The communications platform specialist's Q3 report will land on Monday, Nov. 20, and will include fresh data on core growth metrics, profitability, and cash flow. Buckle up for a likely volatile week for the stock.Investors will be watching that report for signs that Zoom is improving on the weak sales trends it has announced in recent quarters. But waiting for complete clarity might cause you to miss out on some potential gains in holding the stock through the uncertainty. With that idea in mind, let's look at Zoom's momentum heading into its late-November quarterly update and decide whether the stock looks like a compelling buy today.The stock likely won't begin beating the market again until management can show progress on accelerating its growth trends. Zoom's sales rose by just 5% year over year last quarter to $1.1 billion and revenue has barely increased in the first half of 2023. The good news is that Zoom is having success in marketing its services to larger enterprises. That division expanded at a 10% rate last quarter, offsetting a 4% drop in the direct-to-consumer unit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZOOM CORP Registered Shs
|1 202,00
|-1,07%