19.04.2022 14:35:00
Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy Now?
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock is having a rough start to the year in 2022. The stock is down 40% as the markets fall out of love with growth stocks. Rising inflation has forced the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, which work to decrease the present value of future cash flows. That's not the only headwind for Zoom; economic reopening has meant workers are returning to offices, and organizations' need for video communication software is decreasing. Still, it's not all doom and gloom for Zoom. Let's look closer at its prospects and consider its valuation to determine if long-term investors should buy Zoom stock. Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Analysen
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
