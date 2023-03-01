|
01.03.2023 11:37:00
Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy Now?
Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price jumped 7% on Feb. 27 after the cloud-based video conferencing company posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 31, Zoom's revenue rose 4% year over year to $1.12 billion and exceeded analysts' estimates by $20 million. Its adjusted net income declined 7% to $367 million, or $1.22 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by $0.40.For the full year, Zoom's revenue only grew 7% to $4.39 billion, decelerating significantly from its 55% growth in fiscal 2022, while its adjusted net income declined 14% to $1.33 billion, or $4.37 per share. That slowdown wasn't surprising, since Zoom was expected to face tough year-over-year comparisons following its growth spurt during the pandemic. But could Zoom finally be a worthwhile investment after shedding more than 40% of its market value over the past 12 months?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.23
|Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
28.02.23
|ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-AFX)
|
28.02.23
|MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)
|
28.02.23
|Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.02.23
|Zoom erfreut Anleger trotz mauen Wachstums und roten Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
27.02.23
|Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.23
|Earnings Preview: Zoom Video Communications (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Analysen
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.22
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ZOOM CORP Registered Shs
|1 066,00
|-1,93%
|Zoom Video Communications
|65,93
|-6,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.