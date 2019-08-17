ISA Foundation Awards $1.2 Million in Grants to 40 Nonprofits

Gilbert, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To extend its reach into communities around the world that need a helping hand with nutrition, wellness education, and disaster relief, the ISA Foundation has awarded grants totaling $1.2 million to 40 U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Formerly known as the Isagenix Legacy Foundation, the ISA Foundation has now given grants totaling more than $1.8 million to 51 recipients based in the United States since its launch in 2018.

The 40 new grants were awarded to nonprofits that align with the ISA Foundation's mission to provide healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. The grants were announced at this week's Global Celebration 2019 event in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was hosted by Isagenix International, the global health and wellness company that operates the ISA Foundation.

"The nonprofit community is a powerful force for good, so it's a privilege to partner with these amazing grant recipients," said Erik Coover, senior vice president of international marketing and culture at Isagenix International. "We've already heard incredible stories from the organizations we funded in January, from granting wishes to children with critical illnesses to providing food and support to at-risk orphans. They're pouring their hearts and souls into communities around the world. We can't wait to see how our latest grant recipients make a difference in the lives of the people they serve."

The grants awarded in January were the foundation's first and totaled $665,400.

In addition to announcing the latest grant recipients at Global Celebration, Isagenix leaders issued a call for donations. Thanks to the generosity of Isagenix customers, independent distributors, and employees, the ISA Foundation raised $500,000 in pledges and donations. One hundred percent of the donations will fund grants, as Isagenix covers all of the foundation's administrative costs.

The company's philanthropic efforts at Global Celebration also included a special promotion involving its new IsaKids® Super Smoothie, a nutritious snack option for kids. For each bag of IsaKids Super Smoothie purchased at the event, Isagenix is donating two meals to children in need through the ISA Foundation. Normally, the company donates one meal per bag sold. So far, a total of 11,895 meals will be provided to children in need, including 7,192 meals from the special promotion.

Grant Recipients Overview

The 40 grants announced at Global Celebration range from $2,500 to $100,000. Six nonprofits are receiving $100,000 grants:



Airline Ambassadors International: Based in Arlington, Virginia , and comprised of airline employees and others who "travel to make a difference," Airline Ambassadors provides medical escorts and humanitarian aid to communities around the world and advocates for human trafficking prevention. The ISA Foundation grant will help the organization provide wellness education to children in orphanages and local communities in Latin America , Nepal , and the Philippines .

, and comprised of airline employees and others who "travel to make a difference," Airline Ambassadors provides medical escorts and humanitarian aid to communities around the world and advocates for human trafficking prevention. The ISA Foundation grant will help the organization provide wellness education to children in orphanages and local communities in , , and . Compassion International Inc.: Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado , Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. The foundation grant will provide nutritional support and coaching for expectant mothers and their babies in Latin America and the Caribbean throughout their first year of life as well as food and nutritional interventions for severely malnourished children.

, Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. The foundation grant will provide nutritional support and coaching for expectant mothers and their babies in and the throughout their first year of life as well as food and nutritional interventions for severely malnourished children. Make-A-Wish®: Based in Phoenix, Arizona , the nonprofit grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Since 2012, Isagenix and its customers, independent distributors, and employees have raised over $10 million in 12 countries for Make-A-Wish, helping the nonprofit grant over 1,000 wishes. The foundation grant will fund wishes in the United States .

, the nonprofit grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Since 2012, Isagenix and its customers, independent distributors, and employees have raised over in 12 countries for Make-A-Wish, helping the nonprofit grant over 1,000 wishes. The foundation grant will fund wishes in . SERV International: Based in Canton, Georgia , SERV uses food as a catalyst to completely transform lives. Its vision is to physically and spiritually feed people and develop stronger communities in some of the most remote regions in the world. The grant will provide food and support for at-risk orphans and families in Turkana County, Kenya .

, SERV uses food as a catalyst to completely transform lives. Its vision is to physically and spiritually feed people and develop stronger communities in some of the most remote regions in the world. The grant will provide food and support for at-risk orphans and families in Turkana County, . Unstoppable Foundation: Based in Agoura Hills, California , the humanitarian organization brings sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone. The grant will provide food, educational resources, and community gardens to communities in Narok County, Kenya .

, the humanitarian organization brings sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone. The grant will provide food, educational resources, and community gardens to communities in Narok County, . Urban Impact Foundation: Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania , Urban Impact serves the youth of Pittsburgh's North Side region. By working to meet the needs of the whole person through holistic community outreach, the organization brings transformative hope to Pittsburgh one person, family, and block at a time. The foundation grant will serve as a matching grant, helping Urban Impact raise additional funds so the organization can provide educational programs and over 44,000 meals to at-risk children and youth.

To view a list of the 51 U.S.-based nonprofits who have received grants from the ISA Foundation, visit the foundation's impact page.

The next round of grant applications for U.S.-based nonprofits will open Sept. 15. Isagenix will announce the recipients at its New Year Kick Off event in Phoenix in January.

ISA Foundation Overview

The ISA Foundation launched in August 2018 as the Isagenix Legacy Foundation. It changed its name in August 2019 to better reflect its three guiding principles:



Inspire: Inspire generosity and positive change by paying it forward.

Share: Give a helping hand. Everyone can do their share.

Advocate: Advocate for change, and raise awareness.

To learn more about the ISA Foundation, visit ISAFoundation.net, or follow the foundation on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.

About the ISA Foundation

Established in 2018, the ISA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create sustainable impact globally through volunteer efforts and charitable contributions focused on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. Isagenix International covers all administrative costs of the foundation so 100% of donations can benefit those in need. For more information, visit ISAFoundation.net.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 18 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

