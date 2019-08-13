Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands Litigation Practice Group with Attorney Benjamin Humphrey

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles, a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is pleased to announce the addition of Associate, Benjamin Humphrey, to the firm's litigation practice group where he will handle matters involving labor & employment and civil litigation. "We are happy to have Benjamin as a new member of our growing litigation team," said Isaac Wiles Managing Partner, Mark Landes.

Mr. Humphrey is a member of both the Columbus Bar Association (CBA) and the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). He attended Miami University for his undergraduate studies and then went on to earn his law degree (J.D.) from Capital University Law School. He is admitted to practice in Ohio, the Southern District of Ohio, and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth District.

Handling delicate and stressful situations is where Benjamin thrives. As a former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County, he is no stranger to representing: political subdivisions, employees, and elected officials. Having practiced in several different levels of courts and administrative settings, Benjamin is well-suited to provide both the advocacy and advice to best serve his clients.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 55-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

