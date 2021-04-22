 Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings | 22.04.21 | finanzen.at

22.04.2021 18:45:00

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $5.4 million and earnings per common share of $0.68.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Elimination of debt and higher-cost funding throughout 2020 and a decline in interest rates led to a $2.1 million decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors.
  • Total deposits increased $77.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Outstanding shares of ISBA stock have declined nearly 40,000 since December 31, 2020, as part of a buyback program and changes in the dividend reinvestment plan. The goal is to improve key metrics that positively affect shareholder value and price.

"Isabella Bank Corporation started 2021 with a strong first quarter that reflects the rebounding strength of our communities and the positive returns from the intentional actions we've taken in alignment with our five-year strategic plan," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

"New initiatives designed to support the changing needs of our customers, leverage the interest rate environment and improve key metrics were leading contributors to our excellent results in the first quarter."

Net income

Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income has been up from March 2020 in each of the last four quarters due largely to PPP loans. Income from PPP interest totaled $2.3 million in 2020 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gain on sold mortgage loans is a key reason noninterest income increased $534,000 in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020. Ongoing operating expense controls led to noninterest expenses declining $128,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2021, the same percentage recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, which included enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped offset the year-long, low-interest-rate environment. As the economy recovers and interest rates rise, improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets is expected.

Assets

Total assets were $2 billion as of March 31, 2021, and assets under management were $2.8 billion. Assets under management are up $335.2 million, or 13.8%, in comparison to March 31, 2020.

Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $298.5 million, investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $454.5 million and assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

The securities portfolio increased $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.

Loans

Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. During the first quarter 2021, gross loans declined $42.4 million, largely driven by reduced volume in advances to mortgage brokers.  A second round of participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program resulted in advances of more than 650 PPP loans totaling $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, an increase of $321.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of deposits is largely the result of PPP loan proceeds and from customers receiving government stimulus checks.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $740 million of cash and available funds as of March 31, 2021. This total is comprised of $322 million in cash and cash equivalents, $219 million in available lines of credit and approximately $200 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.2% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.6%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.5% as of March 31, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.75 as of March 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.97%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.  Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com), its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com), and analyst coverage is provided by Piper Sander Companies (www.pipersandler.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2021


December 31

2020

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

25,775



$

31,296


Interest bearing balances due from banks

295,792



215,344


Total cash and cash equivalents

321,567



246,640


Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

367,324



339,228


Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,965



2,741


Loans




Commercial

725,540



756,686


Agricultural

91,629



100,461


Residential real estate

305,909



307,543


Consumer

72,840



73,621


Gross loans

1,195,918



1,238,311


Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,271



9,744


Net loans

1,186,647



1,228,567


Premises and equipment

24,886



25,140


Corporate owned life insurance policies

28,057



28,292


Accrued interest receivable

6,422



6,882


Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383



17,383


Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,324



48,331


Other assets

12,857



14,174


TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,015,432



$

1,957,378


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$

404,710



$

375,395


Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440



302,444


Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

823,916



781,286


Certificates of deposit over $250

86,515



107,192


Total deposits

1,643,581



1,566,317


Borrowed funds

141,967



158,747


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,602



13,726


Total liabilities

1,797,150



1,738,790


Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,958,883 shares (including 65,274 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

141,366



142,247


Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,272



4,183


Retained earnings

67,728



64,460


Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,916



7,698


Total shareholders' equity

218,282



218,588


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,015,432



$

1,957,378


 

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 March 31


2021


2020

Interest income




Loans, including fees

$

13,097



$

13,254


Available-for-sale securities




Taxable

1,165



1,489


Nontaxable

865



1,053


Federal funds sold and other

163



405


Total interest income

15,290



16,201


Interest expense




Deposits

1,668



2,791


Borrowings

421



1,408


Total interest expense

2,089



4,199


Net interest income

13,201



12,002


Provision for loan losses

(523)



788


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,724



11,214


Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

1,695



1,353


Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745



151


Wealth management fees

696



572


Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186



182


Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146



524


Other

64



216


Total noninterest income

3,532



2,998


Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

5,877



5,869


Furniture and equipment

1,373



1,461


Occupancy

945



867


Other

2,622



2,748


Total noninterest expenses

10,817



10,945


Income before federal income tax expense

6,439



3,267


Federal income tax expense

1,041



203


NET INCOME

$

5,398



$

3,064


Earnings per common share




Basic

$

0.68



$

0.39


Diluted

$

0.67



$

0.38


Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27



$

0.27


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2021


March 31, 2020


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$

1,201,693



$

13,097



4.36

%


$

1,168,070



$

13,254



4.54

%

Taxable investment securities

190,450



1,165



2.45

%


251,797



1,489



2.37

%

Nontaxable investment securities

131,850



1,194



3.62

%


152,368



1,418



3.72

%

Fed funds sold

2





%






%

Other

295,104



163



0.22

%


90,297



405



1.79

%

Total earning assets

1,819,099



15,619



3.43

%


1,662,532



16,566



3.99

%

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

(9,833)







(7,968)






Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,944







21,556






Premises and equipment

25,151







26,252






Accrued income and other assets

113,101







110,786






Total assets

$

1,976,462







$

1,813,158






INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$

315,189



$

77



0.10

%


$

235,161



$

83



0.14

%

Savings deposits

531,302



149



0.11

%


426,634



634



0.59

%

Time deposits

367,892



1,442



1.57

%


404,717



2,074



2.05

%

Borrowed funds

144,145



421



1.17

%


270,648



1,408



2.08

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,358,528



2,089



0.62

%


1,337,160



4,199



1.26

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

383,189







246,262






Other

13,910







14,130






Shareholders' equity

220,835







215,606






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,976,462







$

1,813,158






Net interest income (FTE)



$

13,530







$

12,367




Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





2.98

%






2.98

%

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31

2021


March 31

2020


March 31

2019

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$

0.68



$

0.39



$

0.44


Diluted earnings

$

0.67



$

0.38



$

0.43


Dividends

$

0.27



$

0.27



$

0.26


Tangible book value

$

21.35



$

21.10



$

19.47


Quoted market value






High

$

22.50



$

24.50



$

24.50


Low

$

19.45



$

16.00



$

22.25


Close (1)

$

21.75



$

18.00



$

23.75


Common shares outstanding (1)

7,958,883



7,921,291



7,906,078


Average number of common shares outstanding

7,969,462



7,892,421



7,888,885


Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,088,524



8,055,607



8,088,341


PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

1.09

%


0.68

%


0.77

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.78

%


5.68

%


7.00

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.53

%


7.35

%


9.29

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.98

%


2.98

%


3.02

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$

298,514



$

257,285



$

259,127


Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

454,459



$

359,968



$

475,560


Total assets under management

$

2,768,405



$

2,433,157



$

2,541,661


ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual status loans

$

4,532



$

6,913



$

7,260


Performing TDRs

$

28,947



$

20,228



$

22,305


Foreclosed assets

$

384



$

564



$

401


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(50)



$

30



$

11


Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.38

%


0.59

%


0.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.26

%


0.43

%


0.44

%

ALLL to gross loans

0.78

%


0.74

%


0.73

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

10.83

%


11.87

%


11.20

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.56

%


9.09

%


8.91

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.77

%


12.72

%


12.45

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.77

%


12.72

%


12.45

%

Total risk-based capital

14.54

%


13.41

%


13.12

%


(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2021


December 31

2020


September 30

2020


June 30

2020


March 31

2020

Commercial

$

725,540



$

756,686



$

821,102



$

799,632



$

695,278


Agricultural

91,629



100,461



102,263



103,162



108,856


Residential real estate

305,909



307,543



304,559



307,926



302,016


Consumer

72,840



73,621



75,384



73,665



69,786


Gross loans

$

1,195,918



$

1,238,311



$

1,303,308



$

1,284,385



$

1,175,936




March 31

2021


December 31

2020


September 30

2020


June 30

2020


March 31

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

404,710



$

375,395



$

353,082



$

340,321



$

249,424


Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440



302,444



287,809



263,567



237,392


Savings deposits

555,688



505,497



474,483



458,167



435,207


Certificates of deposit

331,413



358,165



354,210



352,118



358,534


Brokered certificates of deposit

14,029



14,029



14,029



14,029



27,458


Internet certificates of deposit

9,301



10,787



11,482



12,476



14,068


Total deposits

$

1,643,581



$

1,566,317



$

1,495,095



$

1,440,678



$

1,322,083




March 31

2021


December 31

2020


September 30

2020


June 30

2020


March 31

2020

U.S. Treasury

$

29,371



$



$



$



$


States and political subdivisions

140,329



143,656



148,401



146,785



163,116


Auction rate money market preferred

3,224



3,237



3,194



2,979



2,726


Mortgage-backed securities

75,835



88,652



104,165



119,029



126,554


Collateralized mortgage obligations

116,865



101,983



107,294



111,621



114,793


Corporate

1,700



1,700








Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

367,324



$

339,228



$

363,054



$

380,414



$

407,189




March 31

2021


December 31

2020


September 30

2020


June 30

2020


March 31

2020

FHLB advances

$

90,000



$

90,000



$

205,000



$

205,000



$

235,000


Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

51,967



68,747



33,349



31,268



28,171


Borrowed funds

$

141,967



$

158,747



$

238,349



$

236,268



$

263,171


 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31


2021


2020

Service charges and fees




ATM and debit card fees

$

999



$

794


Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

436



587


Freddie Mac servicing fee

214



159


Net OMSR income (loss)

(32)



(261)


Other fees for customer services

78



74


Total service charges and fees

1,695



1,353


Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745



151


Wealth management fees

696



572


Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186



182


Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146



524


All other

64



216


Total noninterest income

$

3,532



$

2,998




Three Months Ended March 31


2021


2020

Compensation and benefits

$

5,877



$

5,869


Furniture and equipment

1,373



1,461


Occupancy

945



867


Other




Audit, consulting, and legal fees

436



433


ATM and debit card fees

417



323


FDIC insurance premiums

231



156


Memberships and subscriptions

211



199


Marketing costs

209



203


Loan underwriting fees

190



166


Director fees

159



182


Donations and community relations

146



330


All other

623



756


Total other noninterest expenses

2,622



2,748


Total noninterest expenses

$

10,817



$

10,945


 

