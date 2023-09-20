Isadora® Partners with Maná at U.S. Concerts to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Concert Goers Receive Authentic Mexican Meal Giveaways

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isadora, an authentic Mexican food line of ready-to-eat dishes, is proud to announce its partnership with Mexican pop-rock band Maná for activations throughout its U.S. tour. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, which takes place on September 15 - October 15, Isadora will host events in key cities at Maná's U.S. concerts including San Jose, California, Chicago and Los Angeles. Concert goers will receive samples of authentic Mexican cuisine including Mexico's #1 rated beans in a pouch and flavorful guisos such as barbacoa, mole and pork chile verde.

On September 22, Isadora will host a fan activation at Maná's San José, California concert. Isadora's fan activations at the Maná concerts are part of several celebrations the brand is hosting for Hispanic Heritage Month including its Taco Truck Tour which commences in Phoenix on September 20-23. Isadora's Taco Truck serves up free tacos for the public to experience the flavors and natural ingredients of their newest meals featuring Pollo con Molle, Barbacoa, and Pork Chile Verde. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Isadora is visiting select cities on the West Coast and giving away free tacos and coupons to purchase meals at local retailers including Kroger and Walmart.

Isadora's Taco Truck Tour for Hispanic Heritage Month:

September 20-23 : Phoenix

: September 26-27 : Albuquerque

: Albuquerque October 1-3 : Denver

: October 7-9 : Las Vegas

"We are thrilled to partner with Maná and infuse every event with our passion, creativity, and zest for life reflected by our Mexican heritage," said María José Garza, Isadora Brand Manager at Verde Valle Food, Inc. "Through this collaboration, we're excited to provide a convenient and delicious way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and enjoy flavors from México anytime, anywhere."

Isadora's meals are revolutionizing the way people enjoy Mexican food by bringing easy, flavorful dishes to the table. Serving an appetizer of mini-mole sliders or pairing barbacoa enchiladas with Isadora's 2-minute heat-and-serve beans makes dinner easy. Isadora's commitment to unparalleled flavors is evident in every aspect of its products, from the ingredients used to the cooking methods employed. Visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com for quick and easy meal recipes, that include tasty tacos, flautas, tostadas and more, all made with the best ingredients and flavors to ensure a delicious and genuinely Mexican culinary experience. The complete Isadora line is available at select retailers throughout the United States including Kroger, Walmart, and on Amazon.

Rooted in quality, Isadora® is an authentic Mexican food line offering a variety of ready-to-eat dishes such as pollo con mole, barbacoa, chile verde, beans. Its refried beans are rated Mexico's #1 beans in a pouch. Isadora proudly serves flavorful products that are high in fiber, free of preservatives, BPA free, gluten-free and plant-based. Its innovative, ready-to-eat packages ensure shelf-stability without the need for refrigeration, making them ideal for on-the-go meals or quick and easy dinners. For more information on Isadora visit IsadoraMexicanFood.com.

