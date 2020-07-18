Isagenix Evolves Brand and Debuts Shakes, Bar Made With Nutrients From Whole Foods

GILBERT, Ariz., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Believing that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life, Isagenix International is evolving its brand. While the global company continues to offer weight wellness and nutritional products, it's shifting to a more holistic approach that supports physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. The company announced the news today at its virtual Celebration Live 2020 event, along with three new meal replacement products made with vitamins and minerals sourced from organic whole foods.

The 18-month brand evolution consists of three core initiatives:



Product innovation and upgrading core products.

Enhancing the company's marketing, messaging, and branding.

Upgrading the user experience through innovative technology.

"From artfully crafted products and packaging to a streamlined website to exciting live events, key Isagenix touchpoints will provide customers with beautiful, modern, and cool experiences that put their wellbeing first," said Isagenix Chief Visionary Officer Erik Coover. "Customers will also benefit from our supportive community, where they can connect with and celebrate each other. Whether they're beginners or health and wellbeing experts, Isagenix will help them in their pursuit of living and feeling better."

As part of its product initiative, Isagenix has launched Whole Blend IsaLean® Shake, Plant-Based Whole Blend IsaLean Shake, and Whole Blend IsaLean Bar. Used daily, these nutritious products can help customers get transformative results by boosting metabolism and building lean muscle.

Whole Blend Shakes and Whole Blend Bar have 21 vitamins and minerals sourced from a premium blend of organic whole food vegetables, which feature an array of nourishing vitamin forms called vitamers. The naturally sourced proprietary whole blend includes organic sweet potato, spinach, sunflower seed, shiitake mushroom, maitake mushroom, chlorella, broccoli, pumpkin, and kale.

Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden said, "We're thrilled to nourish customers with our new Whole Blend products, which perfectly merge art and science to support people's wellbeing journeys. This is one of the first steps in our brand evolution, and I can't imagine a better way to start carrying out our new vision to help people live healthy, joyful, and abundant lives."

Whole Blend Shakes and Whole Blend Bar are available in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Whole Blend Shakes: A Closer Look

Isagenix is offering the new whey-based Whole Blend Shake in addition to its original whey-based IsaLean Shake. The new Plant-Based Whole Blend Shake replaces the company's original plant-based IsaLean Shake.

Whole Blend Shakes have 24 grams of clean, responsibly sourced, high-quality protein:



The whey-based protein includes undenatured whey from grass-fed cows.

The plant-based protein is sourced from fava beans, mung beans, and peas.

All Whole Blend Shakes are naturally sweet, with 1 gram of added sugar from molasses and/or honey.

Whole Blend IsaLean Shake is available in Creamy Dutch Chocolate, Creamy French Vanilla Flavor, and Strawberry Cream Flavor. Preferred customer pricing for 14 servings is US$43.99 in the United States and Puerto Rico and CA$51.99 in Canada.

Plant-Based Whole Blend IsaLean Shake is available in Rich Chocolate, Vanilla Chai Flavor, and Strawberry Flavor. Preferred customer pricing for 14 servings is US$46.99 in the United States and Puerto Rico and CA$48.99 in Canada.

Whole Blend Shakes are available in recyclable gusset bags, which align with the company's zero waste goal to convert all packaging components to be made with recyclable, reusable, compostable, or recycled materials by 2028.

Whole Blend Bar: A Closer Look

Isagenix is offering the new Whole Blend Bar in addition to its original whey-based IsaLean Bar. The company also offers a plant-based IsaLean Bar.

Whole Blend Bar has 20 grams of high-quality protein, including whey protein, and 0 grams of added sugar. The bar is available in Peanut Butter Crisp.

Preferred customer pricing for 10 bars is US$32.99 in the United States and Puerto Rico and CA$36.99 in Canada.

Isagenix Expands Markets

In additional news, Isagenix is expanding its reach around the world. As part of its recent acquisition of Zija International, the company is launching in 12 markets: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. With 26 markets total, Isagenix can connect with more customers than ever before, while its independent distributors can better grow their businesses worldwide.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 425,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

SOURCE Isagenix International