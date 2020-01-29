Isagenix Expands Product Lineup To Satisfy Snack, Energy Drink Cravings

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knowing it can be difficult for busy consumers to satisfy cravings, manage hunger, and stay energized while making healthy changes, Isagenix International has launched several offerings, including Snack Bites, a new 100-calorie snack that's designed to tackle hunger between meals. The global health and wellness company has also expanded its BĒA™ Sparkling Energy Drink and plant-based Harvest Thins™ lines to include new flavors.

"Whether we're enhancing existing products or creating new ones, Isagenix is always exploring how to best support customers as they work toward their health and wellness goals," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Travis Ogden. "These latest offerings are just the first of many exciting releases for 2020."

The company announced its new lineup at its New Year Kick Off 2020 event Jan. 24 in Phoenix.

Snack Bites: A Convenient, Delicious Way To Satisfy Hunger

Available in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Peanut Butter Bliss Snack Bites were created to not only taste good but also to help satisfy hunger between meals. The individually wrapped cookie dough-style snacks can be eaten on the go anytime, including during an Isagenix Cleanse Day, a method of nutritionally supported intermittent fasting.

Each Snack Bites serving is 100 calories and has 5 grams of protein from fava beans and peanut butter as well as 4 grams of fiber.

While consumers can purchase Snack Bites directly from Isagenix, the company recommends ordering through independent distributors. In the United States and Puerto Rico, preferred customer pricing for a box of eight individually wrapped servings is US$23. In Canada, preferred customer pricing is CA$25.

BĒA Sparkling Energy Drink: A Refreshing New Flavor To Enjoy While Boosting Energy

Available in the United States and Puerto Rico, BĒA Sparkling Energy Drink now comes in Citrus Sunrise flavor. It also comes in the original Berry Bellini flavor, which debuted when BĒA launched in October. Whichever flavor consumers choose, the product will both energize and nourish the body. It has 125 milligrams of naturally sourced caffeine from green tea as well as raw nutrients and vitamins sourced from fruits and vegetables. The energy drink also features botanical antioxidants as well as adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, that can help fight stress.†

Each 12-ounce can of BĒA has 10 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar.

Preferred customer pricing in the United States and Puerto Rico is US$39.99 for a 12-pack. Five percent of all profits from BĒA will help the ISA Foundation — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operated by Isagenix — provide healthy nutrition and support to underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters.

Plant-Based Harvest Thins: A Savory New Flavor for Satisfying Cravings

Available in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, plant-based Harvest Thins now come in Garlic & Herb flavor. The product also comes in the original Thai Sweet Chili flavor, which debuted when Harvest Thins launched in April 2018. The protein snack helps satisfy cravings and allows consumers to include more plant-based foods in their diet.

Each bag of Harvest Thins has 100 calories and 11 grams of high-quality pea protein.

In the United States and Puerto Rico, preferred customer pricing for a box of 10 bags is US$24. In Canada, preferred customer pricing is CA$26.

Preferred Customer Update: Membership Fee Eliminated

In addition to debuting new product offerings at New Year Kick Off, Isagenix eliminated the membership fee that had been required to obtain the best pricing, known as preferred customer pricing. The change went into effect Jan. 24 in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.



New preferred customers who create an account automatically receive 25% off retail price.

Existing customers were automatically upgraded to preferred customer status and moved from a 10% discount to a 25% discount.

Existing preferred customers no longer need to pay an annual membership fee to access the 25% discount.

†This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.



SOURCE Isagenix International