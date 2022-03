Isas: is fixed rate or easy access better as interest rates rise?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

(Slightly) higher rates are on offer for tying up your cash for longer but in fact you’ll often do better with a non-IsaInterest rates went up again this week, leaving those planning to stash some money in a cash Isa facing a choice. If they want a (slightly) better interest rate – up to 1.9% at the time of writing – a fixed -rate Isa may be the way to go.However, these involve tying up your cash at a set rate, often for several years, which might feel like an odd thing to do in the current uncertain climate, and when interest rates are marching upwards. Continue reading...