(ISC)² Security Congress 2020 Transforms into Virtual Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its 10th annual (ISC)² Security Congress will take place as a virtual conference in recognition of the health concerns and many corporate travel restrictions this year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels, will be held online from November 16-18.

Recognizing that many training budgets have been reallocated due to the economic impact of COVID-19, (ISC)2 Security Congress 2020 is offering a heavily discounted Early Bird pricing to (ISC)2 members and associates of just $295 for an All-Access pass. Non-members will also benefit with Early Bird pricing of $395. Registration details will be announced when open. The Early Bird window will close on September 30.

While last year's event in Orlando drew more than 2,500 attendees, the flexibility of a virtual conference will enable more cybersecurity professionals than ever before to access world-class expertise shared through upwards of 40 sessions by presenters from around the globe. Professional development sessions will provide actionable insights into a wide array of both technical and soft skills topics including Cloud Security, DevSecOps, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Career Development, Privacy, workforce challenges and more. (ISC)2 members will also have the opportunity to earn as many as 45 continuing professional education (CPE) credits – more than any other previous Security Congress – by attending live and on-demand sessions. Presentations will be recorded and available on-demand after the conference.

"This year is bittersweet in a lot of ways, and although we're disappointed that we won't be able to see our colleagues and members from all around the world in person, we're excited to embrace this new online format for Security Congress," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "All of this expert discussion, insight and peer-to-peer engagement is now more accessible than ever before to professionals around the world. As a virtual event, Security Congress will bring the global cybersecurity community together as we close out one of the most challenging years our profession has ever faced."

More details on the full program agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit https://www.isc2.org/Congress for updates.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

