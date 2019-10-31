ISC Security Events and Security Industry Association Announce 2019 Keynote Speakers for ISC East

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISC Security Events and the Security Industry Association (SIA) are pleased to announce that security and public safety leaders Deanne Criswell and Angela Stubblefield will headline the 2019 SIA Education@ISC East Keynote Series. These keynote sessions are open to all attendees at ISC East – the Northeast's largest security trade show – taking place Nov. 20-21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

In the Day 1 keynote Leveraging Technology to Improve Decision Making: A New Direction in Emergency Management and Disaster Preparedness, Criswell – commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department – will highlight how the department is leveraging technology to make informed, data-driven decisions and discuss the department's strategic vision and the importance of public-private partnerships. Criswell will share her firsthand experiences and insights on emergency preparedness, crisis management and disaster response, including lessons learned and best practices to take back to your business and organization.

In the Day 2 keynote UAS Security: FAA Perspectives on Addressing Risks Posed by Errant or Malicious UAS, Stubblefield – who has served as the deputy associate administrator for security and hazardous materials safety at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) since 2013 and will assume the role of FAA chief of staff on Nov. 4 – will discuss the FAA's holistic approach to aerial drone security, working across the full spectrum of risk mitigation from prevention to deterrence, detection and response. Stubblefield will highlight how the FAA is working with security partners to consider how to set requirements for the aircraft, airspace and airman in order to help reduce security risks, how intent can be difficult to determine and how different tools help to differentiate the clueless and careless from the criminal, which require different response capabilities.

"ISC East is thrilled to welcome Deanne Criswell and Angela Stubblefield as our 2019 keynote speakers; their demonstrated expertise and success in emergency preparedness, planning, operations and response, threat analysis and response, national security and critical infrastructure policy and more will provide valuable insights to our attendees," said Will Wise, group vice president, security portfolio at Reed Exhibitions. "These keynote sessions will share essential knowledge to help security and public safety professionals stay up to date on the emerging risks and response strategies in our evolving connected world."

In addition to the Keynote Series, ISC East attendees will have access to over 25 free education sessions and four paid workshop offerings through the 2019 SIA Education@ISC East program. SIA Education@ISC East will offer all-new content on the most current business trends, technologies and developments in the security and public safety industry, with free sessions covering topics like video analytics in access control, drone security policy, securing public venues, cyber-physical-operational convergence and preventing hostile vehicle attacks – and paid workshops on the SIA Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), cybersecurity terminology and strategy, active shooter response and video surveillance installation and configuration.

"Each year at ISC East, in addition to learning about a wide array of cutting-edge technologies on the show floor, conference attendees have the opportunity to unlock top-quality education and hear from the industry's leading luminaries through the ISC East Keynote Series," said Dr. Elli Voorhees, director of education and training at SIA. "These keynote presentations from Deanne Criswell, an esteemed emergency management expert, and Angela Stubblefield, a respected leader in national security, safety and crisis response, combined with dozens of other engaging SIA Education@ISC sessions will deliver a high-impact content program for ISC East 2019."

At ISC East, over 7,500 security and public safety professionals will convene in New York to meet experts from over 300 leading security brands. With opportunities to engage with the industry's top innovators, special events and cutting-edge education encompassing everything from video surveillance and access control to smart home technologies, the Internet of Things and drones and robotics, ISC East 2019 will provide a comprehensive security industry event experience and help attendees find the products and solutions that will benefit their organizations and clients.

For more information on the keynote presentations and SIA Education@ISC East or to register for this year's event, visit isceast.com.

About SIA

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.

About the ISC Security Events

The ISC Security Events are owned and operated by Reed Exhibitions, the world's leading event organizer with over 500 events in over 30 countries. The ISC Security Events include ISC West, ISC East, ISC Brazil and Expo Seguridad Mexico powered by ISC. ISC West is the portfolio's flagship event with over 1,000 security exhibitors and brands participating, and 30,000 industry professionals in attendance. ISC West takes place annually in April at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada; the 2020 event will be held March 17-20.

