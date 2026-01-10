IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
|
10.01.2026 16:00:06
ISCV vs. IJJ: The Rising Small-Cap ETF That Challenges the Popular Mid-Cap ETF
Both the iShares SP Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ)and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCV) invest in similar markets, but differ in size, cost, and market cap focus. IJJ focuses on mid-cap value, while ISCV tilts toward smaller companies with a broader portfolio and lower fees. *Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IJJ Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.