IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
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11.07.2026 12:44:46
ISCV vs. IJJ: Which Value ETF Is the Better Buy Today?
Both the iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCV) and the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) take a value approach to investing in U.S. equities -- they just do it with different-sized companies.ISCV tracks small-cap companies that appear undervalued, while IJJ focuses on mid-sized firms with similar characteristics.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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