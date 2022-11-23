ISG Announces 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Winners

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA, which celebrate innovative approaches that leverage digital technology and new operating models to drive business success.

Nearly 100 applications were submitted by 28 separate solution, technology or service providers for the annual EMEA program. Winners in each category were announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner yesterday, November 22, at the Park Plaza Victoria in London. The event was emceed by journalist and author Kate Russell, who appeared on the BBC program "Click” for 14 years and is a member of the Computer Weekly U.K. IT Hall of Fame.

The winners in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider

Winner: UST with Wolters Kluwer

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Winner: Wipro with Diageo

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Winner: Virtusa Consulting with BT Global

Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Winner: Infosys with LANXESS

Environmental Sustainability: Outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

Winner: AWS with Capgemini

Diversity: Diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

Winner: Zensar with University College of London

"Congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA for their noteworthy achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "Providers and enterprises have put forth exceptional efforts as they work together to reach and even exceed pre-pandemic results. Providers have shown they understand enterprise clients’ business needs in this changing market landscape and have demonstrated flexibility and ingenuity as they help organizations achieve their objectives.”

The gala awards event on November 22 marked the culmination of the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA. In addition to the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, ISG announced the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing select providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies covering the global, Europe, UK and Nordics markets.

Additional information is available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005121/en/